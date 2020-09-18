Fall is a great time to be outdoors in North Carolina, except, of course, when a tropical storm is passing through.

In a normal year people spend a lot of time in the fall outdoors at high school and college football games, which so far in 2020 is not possible unless you are a player, coach or official.

But thanks to Downtown Greensboro Inc. and the Greensboro City Council you can enjoy downtown Greensboro during the comfortable fall evenings.

DGI has announced that Open Streets would be extended through Saturday, Oct. 3. Open Streets – “We’re closing it down to open it up” – closes South Elm Street to vehicular traffic from Market Street to Lewis Street on Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m.

Since Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order requires restaurants to stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m., that seems like a reasonable time end the open streets.

With the street closed to traffic, restaurants and shops can expand out on to the sidewalk. With seating limited inside because of the coronavirus restrictions, this allows businesses a lot more space to operate and still maintain the social distancing requirements. Also in this age of the coronavirus a lot of people are more comfortable outside where it is far less likely the virus will be transmitted, and what’s better than sitting outside on a delightful fall evening.

The closed street also means you can enjoy a meal outdoors without being blasted by the noise and fumes of a vehicles passing a few feet away.

Parking is free on Saturdays in the parking decks or on the streets.

People are asked to wear masks when they are not eating or drinking, to keep social distancing in mind and to wash their hands.

Open Streets began in early August and was such a success that it was extended to September and is now being extended again to the beginning of October and, if the good weather holds, it could be extended again.