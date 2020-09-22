The number of active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is below 15,000 according to figures provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

To be accurate, the NCDHHS doesn’t actually provide the number of active confirmed cases, but on Mondays the NCDHHS does provide the data to allow someone to figure out the number of active confirmed cases.

It might seem to some that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina would be a more useful number than the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, but it doesn’t seem that way to the NCDHHS because, while they provide daily updates on the total number of people who have tested positive, the NCDHHS doesn’t provide the number of active confirmed cases even once a week.

On Mondays, NCDHHS provides the number of people who have tested positive and have recovered from COVID-19 since March. On Monday, Sept. 21, according to NCDHHS, the number of people who have recovered is 176,422 of the 194,381 who have tested positive. The NCDHHS also reports that 3,247 people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19 since March.

So the number of people who have tested positive and have active cases of COVID-19 is 14,712. A week ago on Sept. 14 the number of active cases was 15,464, and on August 24 the number of active cases was 17,231. So the number of confirmed active cases continues to drop. The percentage of North Carolinians who have active confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 0.1401 percent based on a population of 10.5 million.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 21 was 885.

The last date for which the percentage of tests that were positive is available is Saturday, Sept. 19 when the rate was 5.4 percent. This increased from Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 when it was 4.7 percent.

The number of deaths continues to rise, but since March only one child under 18 has died from COVID-19 and only three people between 18 and 24 have died. By comparison 1,861 deaths have been people over 75.