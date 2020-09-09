The North Carolina Folk Festival like everything else in 2020 is a little different – no chairs, no big hats or other sun protection, no worries about the weather, no parking issues and most importantly no crowds.

The NC Folk Festival is being held Friday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. each day and, as expected, it is being held virtually.

However, the NC Folk Festival will be a far cry from the virtual meetings that have been taking place for months. There will be nobody saying, “Unmute, we can’t hear you.” There will be no dogs barking in the background courtesy of those who forgot to mute and people are not going to fade in and out on the screen.

The performances is being filmed by Emmy Award Winning 7Cinematics at iconic locations around the area and can be watched on YouTube on the NC Folk Festival YouTube Channel, on Facebook at NC Folk Festival Facebook Event, at nugs.net at Nugs.Net Worldwide Concert Streaming Platform, and on the Greensboro Television Network (GTN).

Each night the two-hour concert will be live streamed.

Friday Sept. 11 features Rissi Palmer, Demeanor and Chatham County Line who will be performing at The Old Mill of Guilford.

Saturday, Sept. 12 features Charly Lowry and Friends, Veronika Jackson presented by the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and the Hamiltones who will be performing at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

Sunday, Sept. 13 features Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, Charlie Hunter and The Burnett Sisters Band and Mandolin Orange who will be performing at the First National Bank Field.

Other locations that where groups will be performing their portion of the live streamed event include The Underground Railroad Tree, The Greensboro Rotary Carousel, Center City Park, The Historic Magnolia House, Gateway Gardens and the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum.

In keeping with the virtual festival there is a virtual swag bag which can be accessed at the NC Folk Festival website at https://ncfolkfestival.com/

There is also a virtual market, which features a juried selection of makers and craftspeople, that can also be accessed from the NC Folk Festival website, so after listening to music for a while you can do a little shopping as well.