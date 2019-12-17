Those who have business with the City of Greensboro next week will have to do it early or late. Most of the city offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26, which only leaves city offices open on Monday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 27.

But there are exceptions. The city will be picking up trash and recycling on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 26, but there will be no pickups on Wednesday, Dec. 25. The White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, but open the rest of the week.

The Greensboro Transit Agency including SCAT will not be operating on Wednesday, Dec. 25. On Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 26, GTA will be operating on a hourly schedule with service ending at 6 p.m. HEAT will not operate during the entire holiday period.

The GTA administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Parks and Recreation administrative offices will also be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26. However, regional parks will only be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25. The botanical gardens are open every day.

The Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, Barber Park Events Center and all recreation centers are closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Smith Active Adult Center, formerly the Smith Senior Center, is closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Greensboro Cultural Center will close at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 and reopen on Friday, Dec. 27.

The city lakes, Brandt, Higgins and Townsend will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26.