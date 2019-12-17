On Tuesday, Dec. 17, former High Point City Councilmember Jason Ewing threw his hat – and the rest of himself too – into the District 6 Guilford County Board of Commissioners race to vie for the seat that’s now held by Republican Commissioner Hank Henning.

In November, Ewing, a Republican, lost his seat on the High Point City Council in a very close election.

Ewing joins two candidates, Democrat James Upchurch and Republican James Davis already in the race for the District 6 seat.

There are also rumors that former Greensboro City Councilmember Tony Wilkins may enter the District 6 County Commissioner race.

Henning recently announced that he will not run for reelection in 2020 which means it’s an open seat.

Ewing, a commercial real estate broker in High Point, represented that city’s Ward 6 until the recent election that came down to a handful of votes. Ewing has been very involved in economic development efforts in High Point and he serves on the Board of Directors of the High Point Economic Development Corp. He also serves on the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART), as well as on the National League of Cities’ Community and Economic Development Committee.

Former High Point Mayor Bill Bencini said on Tuesday that he’s very happy to see Ewing get into the race. He said Ewing is highly capable and has an excellent resume.

“He’s a very professional, model business person who is always seeking positive solutions,” Bencini said.