North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has repeatedly said that his decisions regarding COVID-19 restrictions are based on “the science, the data and the facts.”

On June 24, Cooper by executive order made wearing a mask in public mandatory across the state.

But according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the science the data and the facts that wearing a mask stops the spread of COVID-19 aren’t there.

On the web page “Public Health Guidance for Community-Related Exposure” (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/public-health-recommendations.html) is this note about how to treat exposure to someone with COVID-19 symptoms or who has tested positive. “Note: This is irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask or whether the contact was wearing respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE).” So according to the CDC the same procedures are involved whether the person with COVID-19 was wearing a mask or not, which indicates that the CDC doesn’t believe that wearing a mask is going to prevent someone from being infected if they come in contact with a person who has COVID-19.

A footnote on this page explains more about the efficacy of wearing a mask. “While research indicates masks may help those who are infected from spreading the infection, there is less information regarding whether masks offer any protection for a contact exposed to a symptomatic or asymptomatic patient. Therefore, the determination of close contact should be made irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask. Because the general public has not received training on proper selection and the use of respiratory PPE, it cannot be certain whether respiratory PPE worn during contact with an individual with COVID-19 infection protected them from exposure.”

The public also has not “received training on the proper selection and use” of masks.

“While research indicates masks may help” is not exactly a ringing endorsement that masks work, but it does say that the CDC can’t say that they don’t work.

Face shields, which according to Cooper’s executive order can be worn instead of masks, have even less science, data and facts going for them. The CDC on a page titled “Considerations for Wearing Masks” (https:/CD/www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/) states, “A face shield is primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing it. At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer. There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control.”