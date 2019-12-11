This week Honda Aircraft Company announced it was expanding its market to the most populous country in the world with the delivery of its first HondaJet Elite to China.

The HondaJet Elite was delivered at the Honda Aircraft world headquarters in Greensboro to its exclusive dealer in China, Honsan General Aviation Co. Ltd.

The delivery follows HondaJet receiving certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in August which means the aircraft meets the CAAC safety standards.

Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino said, “Delivering the first HondaJet to China is a significant milestone for Honda Aircraft. We will continue to showcase the many benefits of very light jet travel with the HondaJet Elite. We will provide Chinese customers with exceptional performance, efficiency, and comfort on their travels and will add value to the general aviation industry in China and eventually revolutionize it.”

Dr. Cheng Qian, CEO of Honsan General Aviation Co. Ltd., said, “The first delivery of the HondaJet Elite to Honsan marks a significant step for HondaJets entering the Chinese market. We are confident that we will provide an exceptional customer experience to future Chinese customers. We are eager to develop the very light jet market in China with the HondaJet and its superior performance.

Honsan General will provide sales and service for HondaJets at the business jet terminal in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China.

The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of about 140 aircraft around the globe and was the most delivered light jet in its class in 2017 and 2018.