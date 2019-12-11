Everyone expects to see deals on electronics and appliances at this time of year – but you might not expect to see a get-it-while-you-can deal on swimming passes for Guilford County aquatic centers – better known as pools.

However, the county has announced that, for a limited time only, county swimmers can get a pool pass at a discount.

A season-long Family Pass, which costs $175, is now on sale for $150, and a pass for a single adult that would normally cost $85 can now be had for the low, low price of $75.

Guilford County Parks offers three pools that are open to the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day in 2020. Each of those “aquatic centers” offers kid-friendly play features and a “beach-style” pool entry to allow users to make a slow, gradual entrance into the pool – though no doubts kids will still prefer to stick with their screaming cannonball entry methods.

The discounted prices are good until Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. So don’t wait for things to warm up before making your summer plans.

To sign up for a season pass at a discounted rate, people should call a county park office.

Guilford County also wants the public to know that the county’s Aquatic Centers are available on a rental basis for pool parties.