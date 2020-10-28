Well, if you thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder that it already is, think again.

This year – since most of your usual Halloween plans are probably nixed anyway – you actually see goats at a former prison farm eating discarded carved pumpkins that accumulated during a pumpkin carving competition among county parks staff. Yep, you read it right.

So, if you’ve always dreamed of seeing goats gobble up carved orange orbs at a former prison farm – well, this is probably the only time in the history of the universe that it has ever happened, and most likely the only time that it ever will.

The goats are expected to cooperate fully because, well, frankly goats always seem to be hungry and they will eat just about anything you give them.

So, if this type of event speaks to you, pile the whole family in car on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 28 and head out to the Guilford County Farm. The “festivities” will begin at 1 p.m. Set your location finding device to 7315 Howerton Road, Gibsonville.

The pumpkins came from a pumpkin carving contest between members of the Guilford County Parks staff. The public is also invited to vote for the favorite pumpkin from pictures posted on the Guilford County Parks Facebook page. The votes will be collected from now until Halloween.

The county has invited local media out to the goats eating pumpkins event and is allowing reporters access to the goats, though the goats are more likely to offer a better photo op than an interview. Media is also invited to interview Guilford County Parks staff but they are not expected to be eating the pumpkins.

For those who can’t make it in person, fear not. Video of the event will be available on the Guilford County Parks Facebook page.