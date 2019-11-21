Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, has been nominated to be the representative of the North Carolina Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials on the North Carolina 911 Board.

Her appointment will have to be confirmed by the North Carolina General Assembly.

North Carolina APCO President Grayson Gusa said, “Our executive board received applications from very well qualified candidates and ultimately based on her background and experience, Melanie Neal proved to be the best choice for this role. As North Carolina’s Next Generation 911 system continues to evolve, she provides a unique depth of experience and expertise that will positively represent NC APCO on the 911 Board.”

Neal has been the director of Guilford Metro 911 since July 2015. She has 31 years experience in the 911 and public safety fields and has worked at Guilford Metro 911 since 1999. Prior to that she worked as a deputy sheriff in Rockingham County. Neal also served as a reserve deputy sheriff in Guilford County from 1999 to 2013.

In her career with Guilford Metro 911, she served as a telecommunicator, a shift supervisor and as an operations manager before being promoted to interim executive director in 2014.

Guilford Metro 911 is a consolidated service for Greensboro and Guilford County with 130 employees that was first proposed in the 1990s but finally came to fruition in 2007.

Guilford Metro 911 receives calls for the Greensboro Police and Fire departments and for Guilford County Sheriff, EMS and Emergency Management departments as well as for all the Guilford County Fire Departments.

During the course of a year Guilford Metro 911 receives approximately 700,000 calls.