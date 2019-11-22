King’s Resignation Mischaracterized

Dear Editor,

It was disappointing to see the characterization regarding Sebastian King’s resignation as executive director of the Guilford County Republican Party. Sebastian’s resignation from this position was handled by himself and the county party in a professional manner consistent with our plan of organization.

At no time, was I, as the chair, under pressure from the Guilford County Republican Party’s Executive Committee or any party member to force Sebastian’s resignation from the appointed position of executive director.

Hopefully, this will clarify the issue. We have enough false narratives from MSM without adding our own.

The Guilford County Republican Party will focus on electing the best candidates to represent our party and community and believe these candidate should be treated fairly.

David W. Gleeson

Chairman Guilford County Republican Party