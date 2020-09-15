The Guilford County Republican Party held an actual meeting on Monday, Sept. 14 at the Guilford County GOP headquarters.

A political party holding a meeting in an election year – where people get together in a room and discuss the upcoming election – in a normal year wouldn’t be news, but it is 2020.

Like pretty much every other organization in the state, the Guilford County GOP had been meeting virtually since April. But this meeting filled the headquarters building with actual people, most of whom did not wear masks, the chairs were not staggered so that they were six feet apart and there were not plexi-glass shields all over the place. In short, it was a real meeting with real people, much like things were before all the COVID-19 restrictions went into effect. Everyone was there because they chose to be there, once again much like things were before Gov. Roy Cooper took over the state by executive order and started making decisions on how everyone in the state had to behave.

Republican candidates were invited to give their “elevator speech.” Some candidates were evidently on a normal elevator in a building like Center Pointe in downtown Greensboro; other candidates evidently found themselves on a very slow elevator in the Empire State Building.

The candidates who spoke included:

District 4 Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, who is running for reelection having served as a county commissioner since 2008.

District 62 state Rep. John Faircloth, who is running for his sixth two-year term in the state House.

State Senate District 28 candidate Devin King, who has previously run for Greensboro City Council and mayor of Greensboro.

District 3 Guilford County Board of Education member Pat Tillman, who is running for his second term on the school board.

District 5 Guilford County Board of Education candidate Michelle Bardsley, who has no Democratic opponent but is running against Deborah Napper, who is unaffiliated.

David Crawford, who is running for Guilford County soil and water conservation district supervisor.

Sixth District Congressional candidate Lee Haywood, who is running for the seat currently held by Congressman Mark Walker, who is not running for reelection.

State Senate District 27 candidate Sebastian King, who has worked in the state legislature but is making his first run for office.

Guilford County GOP chairman David Gleeson revealed that last week that when Eric Trump made a public appearance in High Point, he also held a private meeting at the Guilford County GOP headquarters on Friendly Avenue, but not many Guilford County folks were invited.