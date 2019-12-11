The groundbreaking for the $2.2 million Keely Park upgrade is Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Renderings of the improvements to Keely Park will be available for viewing at the groundbreaking.

This is phase II of Keely Park construction paid for with the 2016 Parks and Recreation bonds, money from the Land and Water Conservation fund and the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association (NCRPA). Phase II includes the largest inclusive playground in the state west of Raleigh, which means bigger than anything in Charlotte, Durham or Winston-Salem.

The inclusive playground called Up in the AIR (Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation) will be a national demonstration site as part of the NCRPA Healthy Play initiative. The program provides assistance for cities to build play spaces that use best design practices to encourage children of all abilities to be more physically and socially active. Keely Park will have Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s first inclusive, barrier-free and accessible to all play destination.

Also included in the $2.2 million construction project will be three additional picnic shelters, cornhole courts, a festival field for entertainment, an outdoor fitness area with a shade structure, expansion of the sprayground deck to provide more lounging space, and a teaching area for the community garden with raised beds.

The first phase of construction which is now complete included an 18-hole disc golf course and a mountain bike trail for beginners.

Keely Park is a 114 acre regional park at 4110 Keely Road, McLeansville. But don’t let the McLeansville in the address fool you, the park is in Greensboro regardless of what the US Post Office thinks.