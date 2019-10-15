Some projects take longer than others. The grand opening of the dog park at Griffin Community Park at 5301 Hilltop Road is Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The ground breaking for this project was Aug. 25, 2017. The $540,000 project, which was paid for with 2008 bonds, includes a picnic shelter and parking lot, but taking over two years to build a dog park is incredible.

By comparison, the groundbreaking for the new 19 lane pool at the Greensboro Aquatic Center was September 2018 and the grand opening of the pool, housed in a 27,000 square foot building, was September 2019. So it was built in less than half the time it took to build the dog park and picnic shelter.

Greensboro Parks Planning and Project Development Division Manager Shawna Tillery said, “We know residents are eager to use the new dog park and other amenities following a series of construction difficulties and weather delays. The project took longer than we anticipated. We are so happy to celebrate this new space that gives dogs a safe place to exercise and great amenities for residents to socialize. We know the community is going to love it.”

According to the press release, “Parks and Recreation is looking to add additional amenities to the dog park through a community sponsorship program.”

It does make you wonder what “amenities” a $540,000 dog park is lacking.

The dog park is two acres, which will give even large dogs plenty of room to run and play.