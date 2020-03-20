The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Yanceyville Street is closed until further notice, like pretty much everything else.

On Saturday March 14, the Farmers Market was held out in the parking lot instead of in the Farmers Market building and there was plenty of separation between the tables where, produce, flowers, crafts and other items were being sold, but the announcement was made Friday that the Farmers Market would not open until further notice.

However, the Farmers Market staff has compiled a resource directory to help people buy fresh local food and continue to support the Farmers Market vendors.

The list will be updated weekly and can be accessed by clicking resource directory.  It is also in print form below.

 

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Farm Vendors for March 21, 2020

  Contact Information What’s Available What
Armstrong Family Farm

https://www.armstrongartisanfarm.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ArtisanFarm/

 

 Beef, pork, lamb, eggs wool fiber Online store for farm pickup on website, contact for possible delivery options.
Anders Family Farm

https://www.facebook.com/andersfarmstand/

 

 Hydroponic greens and herbs Pop-up Saturday 8am – noon at Pleasant Garden Country Market. See social media for updates.
Celebrity Dairy

https://celebritydairy.com/chevre-goat-cheese/where-to-buy-cheese/

 

 goat cheese, fudge, gelato See website for retail locations.
Congolina Farm

www.congolina.com

 

   Online store with delivery pick-up locations available in Greensboro
Cornerstone Garlic Farm

cornerstonegarlicfarm@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/cornerstonegarlicfarm/

 

 Eggs, microgreens

Pre-orders for delivery, email or Facebook DM

 
Goat Lady Dairy

3vipllc@gmail.com

336-706-1938

 

 

 

 Goat cheese Call or email to order and arrange pickup
Haw River Mushroom

www.hawrivermushrooms.com

info@hawrivermushrooms.com

 Mushrooms mushroom jerky

Farm stand open daily, see social media and website for details

 

Hillcrest Farm

 

 audradh@triad.rr.com Cut flowers email for special deliveries
Massey Creek Farm

garlandmccollum@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/masseycreekfarms/

 

 Eggs, pork sausage Pop-up at Godino’s Bakery Saturday Morning 7-12, see social media for updates
Mighty Tendril

www.mightytendril.com

mightytendril@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/mightytendrilfarm/

 see pre-order form Pre-orders available using https://forms.gle/G4bgVwRdLtFJhXkj6pick up from farm Friday, Saturday deliveries available
Mindenhill Farm

https://www.facebook.com/Mindenhill-Farms-1670894063138447/

336-707-1809

 See social media for availability Farm pick Friday noon-6pm, see social media for additional sales locations
Smith Century Farm/NC Fresh Seafood

smithcenturyfarms@gmail.com

336-339-6300

 

 

 seafood, cbd products Farm store for a pick up Saturday morning from 9:00 –noon for customer pick up of pre orders. 5946 Carmon Rd, Gibsonville 27249
Sugar Hill Produce www.sugarhillproduce.com Produce boxes Home delivery of pre-paid “Farmer’s Choice Veggie Boxes”, available online starting 3/28, limited supply
Sunset Market Gardens

www.sunsetmarketgardens.com

https://www.facebook.com/sunsetmarketgardens

 

 organic produce, availability and pre-order on website

Farm store at 346 Woolen Store Rd, Reidsville. Pre-order and pick up available on website. Additional products available.

 
Timber and Sprouts

timberandsprout@bellsouth.net

 

 spring starters and wheatgrass Pop-up at home 101 Homewood Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403, Saturday 8am until noon
Weatherhand Farm

weatherhand@gmail.com

336-685-4800

 

 spring vegetable starts, shitakes skin care products

Email or call for orders and pick-up options

 
Woody’s Eggs 336-708-6341

eggs, collards

 

Pre-order by phone Friday, pickup at farm Saturday 7am – noon. Located at:

5620 Calais Drive, Pleasant Garden NC 27313

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Prepared Food Vendors for March 21, 2020

 
  Contact Information What’s Available What
Augustino Gusto

https://www.facebook.com/augustinogustoeuropeanbakery/

336- 740-7005

 

 European breads and pastries

Onsite bakery open at 2508 New Garden Rd East, 27455 Greensboro. Saturday, 8:30am until sold out

 

 

Baby Cakes

336-324-1485

www.babycakesweets.com

 Baked goods Contact for orders.
Cookie Gurlie

 www.cookiegurlie.com 

cookiegurlie@gmail.com

 

 Gourmet cookies

Limited menu of cookies available for delivery, 10% off on website orders

 
Empasta

https://www.empastafood.com/

info@empastafood.com

 

 Vegan cheese sauce

Email for orders.

 
Feebert’s Bakery

feebertsbakery@yahoo.com

336-684-6891

 

 Gluten-free bakery

Limited delivery in Greensboro, $25 minimum

 
Fermentology/New Pasture Farm http://www.newpasturefarm.com/Newpasturefarm@gmail.com 336-503-7100 Ferments, raw milk Call or text for orders, some pickup and delivery options available
Granolicious granoliciousnc@gmail.com Granola Delivery in Greensboro, email or DM on Facebook
Gorilla Grains

www.gorillagrains.com

Alicia@GorillaGrains.com

 

 Granola Visit website or contact on social media for orders and shipping options
Marie’s Homemade

336-253-2627

 

 Baked goods Call for orders and pickup
PaleoLove

www.paleolovecompany.com/shop.html

info@paleolovecompany.com

https://www.facebook.com/paleolovecompany/

 

granola, mama bear shots

 

Online store for mail or porch pick up. See social media for other outlets.

 
Piedmont International Bakery

336-373-7768

 

 Bread and baked goods Call or text for orders with Luis
Pluto’s, Inc

http://plutosinc.com/

info@plutosinc.com

 

 Seasonings

online orders

 
Poppy’s Pickles

Dub1264@aol.com

 

 Pickles Call for order and delivery options, see social media for other outlets.
Sir Charles

www.sircharlesgourmetsauces.com

 

 Gourmet sauces Online orders, see social media for other outlets
Sweet Morning Farms

www.sweetmorningfarm.com

sweetmorningfarm@gmail.com

 

 

 Jams, jellies, pickles, mustard

Call or text orders for pickup at farm by appointment or meet with minimum order in Greensboro

 
Syrup and More

www.syrupandmore.com

www.facebook.com/syrupandmore 

 

 Elderberry syrup Contact via social media, email or phone, see social media for other outlets.
Tea Hugger

https://tea-hugger.square.site/

teahuggergso@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/TeaHugger/

 

teas

 

Saturday delivery  for orders on website, use coupon code Delivery3/21

 
Yee Haw Doughnuts

https://www.facebook.com/YeeHawDoughnuts/

 

 Doughnuts See social media for pre-ordering, pick-up options
Zaytoons

https://www.facebook.com/ZaytoonGreensboro/

336-339-6763

 

 Specialty foods Call for special order, see social media for other outlets

 

 

