The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Yanceyville Street is closed until further notice, like pretty much everything else.
On Saturday March 14, the Farmers Market was held out in the parking lot instead of in the Farmers Market building and there was plenty of separation between the tables where, produce, flowers, crafts and other items were being sold, but the announcement was made Friday that the Farmers Market would not open until further notice.
However, the Farmers Market staff has compiled a resource directory to help people buy fresh local food and continue to support the Farmers Market vendors.
The list will be updated weekly and can be accessed by clicking resource directory. It is also in print form below.
Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Farm Vendors for March 21, 2020
|Contact Information
|What’s Available
|What
|Armstrong Family Farm
|
https://www.armstrongartisanfarm.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ArtisanFarm/
|Beef, pork, lamb, eggs wool fiber
|Online store for farm pickup on website, contact for possible delivery options.
|Anders Family Farm
|
https://www.facebook.com/andersfarmstand/
|Hydroponic greens and herbs
|Pop-up Saturday 8am – noon at Pleasant Garden Country Market. See social media for updates.
|Celebrity Dairy
|
https://celebritydairy.com/chevre-goat-cheese/where-to-buy-cheese/
|goat cheese, fudge, gelato
|See website for retail locations.
|Congolina Farm
|
|Online store with delivery pick-up locations available in Greensboro
|Cornerstone Garlic Farm
|
cornerstonegarlicfarm@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/cornerstonegarlicfarm/
|Eggs, microgreens
|
Pre-orders for delivery, email or Facebook DM
|Goat Lady Dairy
|
3vipllc@gmail.com
336-706-1938
|Goat cheese
|Call or email to order and arrange pickup
|Haw River Mushroom
|
info@hawrivermushrooms.com
|Mushrooms mushroom jerky
|
Farm stand open daily, see social media and website for details
|
Hillcrest Farm
|audradh@triad.rr.com
|Cut flowers
|email for special deliveries
|Massey Creek Farm
|
garlandmccollum@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/masseycreekfarms/
|Eggs, pork sausage
|Pop-up at Godino’s Bakery Saturday Morning 7-12, see social media for updates
|Mighty Tendril
|
mightytendril@gmail.com
|see pre-order form
|Pre-orders available using https://forms.gle/G4bgVwRdLtFJhXkj6pick up from farm Friday, Saturday deliveries available
|Mindenhill Farm
|
https://www.facebook.com/Mindenhill-Farms-1670894063138447/
336-707-1809
|See social media for availability
|Farm pick Friday noon-6pm, see social media for additional sales locations
|Smith Century Farm/NC Fresh Seafood
|
smithcenturyfarms@gmail.com
336-339-6300
|seafood, cbd products
|Farm store for a pick up Saturday morning from 9:00 –noon for customer pick up of pre orders. 5946 Carmon Rd, Gibsonville 27249
|Sugar Hill Produce
|www.sugarhillproduce.com
|Produce boxes
|Home delivery of pre-paid “Farmer’s Choice Veggie Boxes”, available online starting 3/28, limited supply
|Sunset Market Gardens
|
https://www.facebook.com/sunsetmarketgardens
|organic produce, availability and pre-order on website
|
Farm store at 346 Woolen Store Rd, Reidsville. Pre-order and pick up available on website. Additional products available.
|Timber and Sprouts
|
timberandsprout@bellsouth.net
|spring starters and wheatgrass
|Pop-up at home 101 Homewood Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403, Saturday 8am until noon
|Weatherhand Farm
|
weatherhand@gmail.com
336-685-4800
|spring vegetable starts, shitakes skin care products
|
Email or call for orders and pick-up options
|Woody’s Eggs
|336-708-6341
|
eggs, collards
|
Pre-order by phone Friday, pickup at farm Saturday 7am – noon. Located at:
5620 Calais Drive, Pleasant Garden NC 27313
|
Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Prepared Food Vendors for March 21, 2020
|Contact Information
|What’s Available
|What
|Augustino Gusto
|
https://www.facebook.com/augustinogustoeuropeanbakery/
336- 740-7005
|European breads and pastries
|
Onsite bakery open at 2508 New Garden Rd East, 27455 Greensboro. Saturday, 8:30am until sold out
|
Baby Cakes
|
336-324-1485
|Baked goods
|Contact for orders.
|Cookie Gurlie
|
cookiegurlie@gmail.com
|Gourmet cookies
|
Limited menu of cookies available for delivery, 10% off on website orders
|Empasta
|
info@empastafood.com
|Vegan cheese sauce
|
Email for orders.
|Feebert’s Bakery
|
feebertsbakery@yahoo.com
336-684-6891
|Gluten-free bakery
|
Limited delivery in Greensboro, $25 minimum
|Fermentology/New Pasture Farm
|http://www.newpasturefarm.com/Newpasturefarm@gmail.com 336-503-7100
|Ferments, raw milk
|Call or text for orders, some pickup and delivery options available
|Granolicious
|granoliciousnc@gmail.com
|Granola
|Delivery in Greensboro, email or DM on Facebook
|Gorilla Grains
|
Alicia@GorillaGrains.com
|Granola
|Visit website or contact on social media for orders and shipping options
|Marie’s Homemade
|
336-253-2627
|Baked goods
|Call for orders and pickup
|PaleoLove
|
www.paleolovecompany.com/shop.html
info@paleolovecompany.com
https://www.facebook.com/paleolovecompany/
|
granola, mama bear shots
|
Online store for mail or porch pick up. See social media for other outlets.
|Piedmont International Bakery
|
336-373-7768
|Bread and baked goods
|Call or text for orders with Luis
|Pluto’s, Inc
|
info@plutosinc.com
|Seasonings
|
online orders
|Poppy’s Pickles
|
Dub1264@aol.com
|Pickles
|Call for order and delivery options, see social media for other outlets.
|Sir Charles
|
www.sircharlesgourmetsauces.com
|Gourmet sauces
|Online orders, see social media for other outlets
|Sweet Morning Farms
|
sweetmorningfarm@gmail.com
|Jams, jellies, pickles, mustard
|
Call or text orders for pickup at farm by appointment or meet with minimum order in Greensboro
|Syrup and More
|
|Elderberry syrup
|Contact via social media, email or phone, see social media for other outlets.
|Tea Hugger
|
https://tea-hugger.square.site/
teahuggergso@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/TeaHugger/
|
teas
|
Saturday delivery for orders on website, use coupon code Delivery3/21
|Yee Haw Doughnuts
|
https://www.facebook.com/YeeHawDoughnuts/
|Doughnuts
|See social media for pre-ordering, pick-up options
|Zaytoons
|
https://www.facebook.com/ZaytoonGreensboro/
336-339-6763
|Specialty foods
|Call for special order, see social media for other outlets