The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Yanceyville Street is closed until further notice, like pretty much everything else.

On Saturday March 14, the Farmers Market was held out in the parking lot instead of in the Farmers Market building and there was plenty of separation between the tables where, produce, flowers, crafts and other items were being sold, but the announcement was made Friday that the Farmers Market would not open until further notice.

However, the Farmers Market staff has compiled a resource directory to help people buy fresh local food and continue to support the Farmers Market vendors.

The list will be updated weekly and can be accessed by clicking resource directory . It is also in print form below.

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Farm Vendors for March 21, 2020