Response to N&R Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I would like to set the record straight on a recent letter to the editor in the News & Record.

This is a challenging time for our country and for our state. It is a time for our community to come together, not push a political agenda with more misleading political rhetoric. What the writer does not know is I was born on Medicaid and Medicaid expansion has nothing to do with low-income children or pregnant mothers qualifying for Medicaid.

I have seen first hand how Jon Hardister wants to work for our community and help foster economic mobility for every North Carolinian. North Carolina has consistently ranked a top state for business. Rather than continue to harp about HB2, we should continue the conversations on how we can help small businesses in our community stay open during this hard time.

Sebastian King