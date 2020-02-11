On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will be home at 501 Yanceyville St. for the first time this year.

Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 4, the Farmers Market has been in an old warehouse building at Revolution Mill, which is at 1601 Yanceyville Street, while its home across the street from War Memorial Stadium was being refurbished, including interior painting and work on the ceiling.

The ceiling work included removing layers of paint on the curved barrel ceiling, to reveal the wood lathing, and painting the interior steel beams to highlight it.

The Farmers Market hoped to be back home for the first Saturday in February but didn’t quite make it. Last Saturday, Feb. 8, while the Farmers Market was being held down the street, a crew was working on the floor of the Farmers Market building. When crews are working on Saturday, it’s a pretty good sign that people are serious about making their deadline.

The Farmers Curb Market has been in operation since 1874, and the old National Guard Amory building has been home to the Farmers Curb Market since 1963 when it moved there from Commerce Place.

Although many improvements have been made to the market building over the years, most have not required the market to move out of its home for five weeks.

Saturday, Feb. 15, in the newly renovated market building, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will be holding its annual “Love Your Local French Toast Breakfast” beginning at 8 a.m. for as long as supplies last. The breakfast will be held in the Market Café Kitchen and, along with breakfast, will feature music by The Minor Swing Band.

People are invited to come to enjoy breakfast and take a look at the improvements that have been made in the past five weeks.