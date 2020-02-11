Signal boxes – those rectangular metal boxes on the corner of an intersection with a traffic light – are evidently necessary, but most of them would never be called pretty, except for 15, soon to be 20, in downtown Greensboro that have recently become works of art.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), SynerG and the Downtown Residents Association (DRA) got together on a project to add beauty to the center city and at the same time showcase the artistic talent of Guilford County students.

So far, three different designs have been painted on five boxes each, and the plan calls for five more boxes to be painted in the near future.

Dozens of submissions were made by art students from Guilford County Schools, private schools and charter schools. A committee of DRA members, DGI and SynerG staff selected the final designs from among the entries.

DGI President Zack Matheny said, “This is a fun project connecting our schools, the Downtown Residents’ Association, SynerG young professionals, and DGI to beautify our community through art. So why not take a mundane object like a signal box and spring it to life with beautiful art? Something that seems so simple is adding life to our city streets. It’s a wonderful thing to see.”

DRA Board President Jeff Champigny said, “The DRA’s focus is and has always been fostering growth and improvement in the downtown Greensboro Community. This project does exactly that by creating a unique look and feel that both visitors and residents can enjoy.”

DRA Membership Chair Brent Zeigler said, “I do hope that similar projects continue, bringing with them a continued stimulus to invest and develop Greensboro’s downtown.”

So next time you’re downtown look around and you may see a work of art where a signal box used to be.