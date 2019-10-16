One of Greensboro’s best known auto dealerships is throwing itself a public birthday party on Friday, Oct. 18 at noon to celebrate turning 50 years old. The festivities will take place at the Green Ford dealership at 3800 W. Wendover Ave.

Green Ford is owned by the very well known Dean Green, who also owns Green Lincoln and the massive Greensboro Auto Auction.

Jeremy Collins, the general manager of Green Ford, said this week that the company is extremely excited about hitting the half-century mark and about taking the time to note the occasion.

At the event, local officials and Ford Motor Company big wigs will be on hand to help honor the company’s history.

“We are so excited to celebrate this incredible milestone for Mr. Green,” Collins said.

Promotional literature for the event states that Green has “been a pioneer, leading the way for the development of Wendover Avenue.”

In the last half century since Green Ford arrived on the scene, one car dealership after another has popped up in that West Wendover corridor that’s now largely known for its abundance of auto dealers and other large retail outlets.

When Green purchased land on West Wendover Avenue 50 years ago, that area was a far cry from the business-packed sprawling retrial center it is today.