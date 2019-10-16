The Guilford County Board of Commissioners may have taken much of the summer off, but the commissioners are now working up a storm and this week the board called a special work session for Thursday afternoon, Oct. 17.

That meeting, where the commissioners will discuss several key county matters including the hot button issue of the county employee health plan, is in addition to a regular televised commissioners meeting later that day at 5:30 p.m.

At the afternoon work session, which will be held in the third-floor conference room of the county-owned BB&T building in downtown Greensboro, the commissioners will take a deep dive into a matter that’s become a pressing issue: the very attractive, but also very expensive, health care plan provided to Guilford County’s roughly 2,300 employees.

The board is considering some changes in the county’s 2020 Group Health Plan. Employees, of course, don’t want to see any benefits reduced; however, the county is saddled with the problem of limited funds at a time when health care insurance is becoming more and more expensive.

In past work sessions on this issue, Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing and other county administrators have argued that having robust employee benefits is key to retaining good employees.

At the Thursday work session, the board also plans to discuss the Guilford County Foster Care Plan and the new mental health campus now under construction.