Former Greensboro City Councilmember Jamal Fox has accepted a job as the administrator for the City of Camas, Washington.

Fox has been a deputy chief of staff for Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler since July 2019.

Before being named as a deputy chief of staff, Fox was a property and business development manager in the Portland Parks and Recreation Bureau.

Fox was first elected to represent District 2 on the Greensboro City Council in November 2013 at age 25, becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Greensboro City Council. He was reelected in 2015 and resigned to move to Portland and get married in July 2017.

The City Council chose then former City Councilmember Goldie Wells to replace Fox and Wells won election to a four-year term in 2017. Wells had previously served on the City Council from 2005 to 2009 when she chose not to run for reelection.

Fox is not only taking a job in a new state, he’s moving from a big city to a relatively small town. Portland has a population of 654,000 and Camas a population of about 20,000.

As a deputy chief of staff in Portland, Fox worked on many economic development projects and pushed for the Juneteenth paid holiday and Day of Remembrance. His work included creating employment opportunities for ex-offenders through the office of youth violence prevention.

Fox is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University and before being elected to the Greensboro City Council was an adjunct professor in the political science department there.

In a video interview with Camas Mayor Barry McDonnell to introduce Fox to the community, Fox said, “Camas, for me, is poised for great things. They have a great history, great parks, great people, great infrastructure, great partnerships, and the school system is great – I keep hearing that more and more during the process and before the process. Being the third safest in the state of Washington, for my wife and I, we have a 14-month-old son, and we wanted a place where we can lay our roots and grow our family. Camas was that community.”