Some industries are doing terribly during the coronavirus pandemic, while others are – well, killing it.

One industry in that latter category is the sanitization industry, and a national company has announced a new branch in Greensboro. Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting has perhaps picked the best time in history to launch the service that will cover much of Guilford County.

Clemente McWilliams, who has spent three decades in corporate management, will operate the franchise that will provide door-to-door sanitizing and disinfecting services to commercial and residential properties. In a press release, the company describes its service as “a broad-spectrum sanitization, disinfection and deodorization provider.”

The company announced that, in addition to the Greensboro location, it has plans to open a Germinator franchise in Raleigh in the near future. Germinator now has 19 franchises nationally, and, as one can imagine, this is a big expansion period for what before was something of a niche business. The current demand for sanitizing services is huge right now as communities across the country battle COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Greensboro franchise is the third Germinator location to launch in North Carolina. The company also recently announced the opening of franchises in Charlotte and Durham.

In the press release for the Greensboro franchise, Germinator CEO Jeff Gill said his company is excited about the continued expansion of services throughout North Carolina, and he noted that the current pandemic “has presented the world with unprecedented circumstances.” He added, “We aim to do our part in helping to reduce the spread of harmful bacteria, germs and viruses.”

McWilliams, who’ll also operate the Raleigh franchise, said his goal isn’t just to have a successful business, but also to help out the community by providing a much-needed service that helps people feel safe.

Germinator uses a two-step process to sanitize and disinfect surfaces and also claims to provide long-lasting protection against odor-causing bacteria. One step in the process includes putting an invisible microbial coating on surfaces that’s meant to protect them for extended periods of time from some types of threats. Workers will use electrostatic sprayers and wear personal protective equipment when appropriate.

Like a growing number of businesses these days, the company is operating remotely and doesn’t have a physical retail address.