Many concerns have been expressed about voting absentee with a mail-in ballot. In North Carolina, the rules governing absentee ballots are tied up in several cases both in federal and state courts.

But there is a way to get voting out of the way without having to worry about the mail, witness signatures or any of that – early voting.

Early voting begins in Guilford County on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8 a.m. at 25 locations throughout the county. Some years the times for early voting are complicated, but not in 2020. Between Thursday, Oct. 15 and Saturday Oct. 31 all early voting locations are open at 8 a.m. seven days a week. Monday through Friday the early voting locations close at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays the early voting locations close at 5 p.m. except for Saturday, Oct. 31, when all early voting locations close at 3 p.m.

If you can’t get to any of the 25 early voting locations between Thursday, Oct. 15 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 then you have to wait until Tuesday, Nov. 3 and cast your vote on Election Day, when the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and you should vote at your assigned precinct. During early voting, registered voters can vote at any of the early voting locations and it is also possible to register and vote on the same day.

There will be no early voting on Sunday, Nov. 1 and Monday, Nov. 2

The 25 early voting locations in Guilford County are:

Old Guilford County Court House-Blue Room First Floor, Room #108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro Ag Center (Barn), 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point Barber Park (Pavilion), 1500 Dans Road, Greensboro Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro Charlotte Hawkins Brown-Kimball Hall, 6136 Burlington Road, Sedalia Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point Gateway University-North Campus, 5900 Summit Ave., Brown Summit Greensboro Coliseum-Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown GTCC-Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax High Point Parks & Recreation Administrative Building, 136 Northpoint Ave., High Point Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., Jamestown Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr., Greensboro NC A&T University-Dudley Building, 202 University Cir., Greensboro Northeast Park 3421 NE Park Dr., Gibsonville Oak Ridge Town Hall, 8315 Linville Road, Oak Ridge Pleasant Garden Town Hall, 4920 Alliance Church Road, Pleasant Garden Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 600 N. Hamilton St., High Point Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro UNCG-Kaplan Center for Wellness, 1301 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point

You can get your own copy of the list and times here: Early Voting