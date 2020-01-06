The vast majority of press releases from Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) are filled with good news about downtown Greensboro.

But the press release that went out Monday, Jan. 6 wasn’t about downtown Greensboro or DGI. It was about a new position for DGI President Zack Matheny.

Matheny has been elected to the International Downtown Association board of directors.

The International Downtown Association is a world leader and champion for urban centers

Matheny will serve a three-year term on the International Downtown Association board, which is comprised of 46 urban professionals with representatives from center city improvement districts in the US, South Africa, Japan, Sweden, Germany and Canada to name a few.

Tami Door, chairman of the International Downtown Association, said, “Zack’s vision and creativity will be an asset to the IDA board of directors. We are impressed with the continued growth and vibrancy in Greensboro’s center city and appreciate having Zack’s expertise on our leadership team.”

Matheny said, “It’s an honor to be selected to serve on the board of the International Downtown Association, an organization that connects leaders who are working innovatively to create vibrant city centers. While Greensboro continues to work on its 2030 Vision Plan and how we want our downtown to look, feel and function 10 years from now, it’s an asset to have fellow IDA members who can help inspire us with the work they have done in their cities.”

Matheny has been president of DGI since 2015. He resigned his seat on the Greensboro City Council where he had served since 2007 in order to accept the position.

Since he has been president of DGI, the downtown has seen over $500 million in new development including restaurants, shops, businesses and a new hotel. Two new hotels are currently under construction, as is a nine-story office building and two parking decks.