It’s commonly known that a higher percentage of those dying from COVID-19 are older, but according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) figures, that is an understatement.
According to the NCDHHS, the percent of people under the age of 17 who have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina is 0 percent. So of the 1,373 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, none have been under the age of 17.
For people aged 18 to 24, which would include most college students, even those on the six-year plan, the percentage of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died is 0 percent.
So in North Carolina, according to the NCDHHS website, as of July 1, 2020 there has not been a single person 24 years old or younger who has died from COVID-19.
The age group from 25 to 49 years old accounts for 5 percent of the deaths in the state from coronavirus. So of the 1,373 deaths in the state from COVID-19, about 70 have been under the age of 49.
However, 68 percent of those who have tested positive fall into the under-49 category. So 68 percent of the positive COVID-19 cases only account for 5 percent of the deaths, which means 45,168 positive COVID-19 cases accounted for 70 deaths.
In the state, 15 percent of the deaths are in the 50-to-64-years-old age group. So according to the NCDHHS, 205 of the deaths from COVID-19 have been people in this age group.
And of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, 19 percent or 12,874 are in the 50-to-64-years-old age group.
According to the NCDHHS, 20 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in the state have been in the 65-to-74-years-old age range. That would mean that about 279 deaths out of the total of 1,373 deaths in the state. But people in the 65-to-74 age group only account for 6 percent of the people in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19, which according to NCDHHS is 4,244 positive cases.
And those over the age of 75 account for 59 percent of the deaths in the state, which means that of those who have died, 815 have been over 75 years old.
Of the 66,513 people in the state who have tested positive, only 6 percent or 4,073 fall in the over-75 age range.
So you have 6 percent of those who tested positive accounting for 59 percent of the deaths.
So, what this first indicates to me is that the kids will be safe going back to school. I know the governor uses science and numbers to make his decisions but I believe he uses whatever number supports his opinion. This information absolutely does not support keeping schools closed.
There are deaths of children and teenagers in other states including TN & FL. A community in OH was down to zero cases until 90 teenagers went to Myrtle Beach. They had 19 come home infected, and they were still testing. 37 Clemson football players tested positive this week. The community spread in NC has often taken place in nursing facilities and prisons as well as other communal living situations. The increase in gatherings related to Memorial Day, protests, and now the July 4th holiday means that more people are coming into contact with people outside of their family group. It will be interesting to watch how July goes. Hospitalizations are up, and although a greater percentage are surviving fuel to younger she, improved treatment, etc., there are still very sick folks. My spouse is a teacher and my 88 year old father lives with us. If he is told to go back into the classroom, I think we may have to make some tough decisions.
Except for the FACT that children don’t live by themselves…you know, they have parents, grandparents, caregivers, etc. Think about it, if you can.
Yeah, it’s not like kids can become transmission carries and give it to other people who aren’t kids. What kind of sorcery would that be?
The governor does not use science. He might MIS-use it from time to time. He mostly just does what he dec ides will hurt us deplorables who had the nerve to vote for the party he isn’t a part of.
Thank you for the numbers. Just as with police killing unarmed black people versus white people. 2019 had 9 black deaths, and 20 white deaths.
Anyone can make the numbers favor their narrative.
Could not agree more. the early predictions were that millions were going to die, and the lockdowns were predicated on that. Obviously that is no longer the case. Let the kids and the teachers go back to class. Us old people will wear masks.