It’s commonly known that a higher percentage of those dying from COVID-19 are older, but according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) figures, that is an understatement.

According to the NCDHHS, the percent of people under the age of 17 who have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina is 0 percent. So of the 1,373 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, none have been under the age of 17.

For people aged 18 to 24, which would include most college students, even those on the six-year plan, the percentage of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died is 0 percent.

So in North Carolina, according to the NCDHHS website, as of July 1, 2020 there has not been a single person 24 years old or younger who has died from COVID-19.

The age group from 25 to 49 years old accounts for 5 percent of the deaths in the state from coronavirus. So of the 1,373 deaths in the state from COVID-19, about 70 have been under the age of 49.

However, 68 percent of those who have tested positive fall into the under-49 category. So 68 percent of the positive COVID-19 cases only account for 5 percent of the deaths, which means 45,168 positive COVID-19 cases accounted for 70 deaths.

In the state, 15 percent of the deaths are in the 50-to-64-years-old age group. So according to the NCDHHS, 205 of the deaths from COVID-19 have been people in this age group.

And of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, 19 percent or 12,874 are in the 50-to-64-years-old age group.

According to the NCDHHS, 20 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in the state have been in the 65-to-74-years-old age range. That would mean that about 279 deaths out of the total of 1,373 deaths in the state. But people in the 65-to-74 age group only account for 6 percent of the people in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19, which according to NCDHHS is 4,244 positive cases.

And those over the age of 75 account for 59 percent of the deaths in the state, which means that of those who have died, 815 have been over 75 years old.

Of the 66,513 people in the state who have tested positive, only 6 percent or 4,073 fall in the over-75 age range.

So you have 6 percent of those who tested positive accounting for 59 percent of the deaths.