City Councilmember Goldie Wells has asked that Greensboro look into offering reparations like the City of Asheville has done.
At the end of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 21, Wells said that she was interested in finding out what Asheville had done and having Greensboro do something similar.
Wells said, “I’ve been talking about the things that go along with Juneteenth and concerns for African Americans. I saw in the paper that Asheville had some reparations and I want to know what kinds of things we can do. It was suggested by someone to me that we do our apology that we are working on and that we consider some kind of thing for some of the children of those folks that were involved in that massacre that we do some reparations for them, maybe something like scholarships or something.”
She added, “Maybe we could talk about how we could add something, I guess maybe we could talk about it at a work session or something. Some way we could do some reparations and look at what Asheville did.”
Asheville called the action it took reparations, but it did not involve any direct payments, which is what is usually thought of as reparations.
What the Asheville City Council passed unanimously was to provide funding for homeownership and business and career opportunities for black residents.
It was described as part of a reparations initiative and the goal was to provide assistance in creating generational wealth for black people in Asheville that have been harmed by income, educational and healthcare disparities.
Greensboro has a first time home ownership program, which provides forgivable loans of up to $15,000 to help first time home buyers who meet the income standards afford to purchase homes. The program, however, is based on income level and not on the race of the recipient.
How about reparations to the Marcus Smith family? Someone killed by city employees recently?
Well it was just a matter of time…
Never mind all the other races that were ‘massacred’ by other races all over the world since the beginning of time.
Never mind the fact that for all of it’s flaws and failures, the United States has done more than any nation before to end slavery on a worldwide scale and bring about equal rights and opportunities for ALL races and both genders.
Never mind that some of the highest-paid people in America are black males…they’re called Professional Athletes.
Never mind that you can’t even be in the running for a gov. contract unless you’re a MWOB.
Never mind the fact that the MAJORITY of black AMERICANS know absolutely nothing about AFRICA and it’s own sordid history of mass enslavement, genocide and rape that STILL EXISTS TODAY. Nor do they CARE.
Never mind that racism is not an exclusively white privilege. By it’s basic definition it’s animosity towards another solely based on some preconceived belief/notion and not facts or personal experience. So basically we are ALL racist towards each other in some way.
One cannot learn from the past by erasing it, but you can’t move forward by only focusing on the sins of that past. The blood shed by racism PALES in comparison to the blood shed in the name of some god, or for money.
My genetics are Scotch/Irish, Hispanic and yes African too…
Do I write the check to myself?
Or must one be ‘pureblooded’ to qualify for ‘reparations’?
Our city government needs to be removed
Had a lot of respect over the years for Ms Wells but this is we’re it ends. Greensboro is in a lot of trouble with this liberal Mayor and City council. To ask for reparations for something the happen along time ago that the tax paying citizens of Greensboro had nothing do with it from start is terrible and a waste of time. First it was the riot down town then it was blocking roads and business then this. What’s next?
I do not need to apologize to anyone for something I did not do. I certainly do not condone racial disparity by providing funding to one race for any reason. This is racial discrimination pure and simple. Anyone who needs assistance can certainly get it. Look at the City’s affordable (low-income) housing – how many Whites or non-black people live in these developments? Very few. Ask GHA the percentage of non-black rent voucher holders – try 2.1%! Look at fair housing marketing – it must advertise more to Whites and non-blacks due to the nearly 98% of all housing being occupied by blacks. Racial discrimination exists – against Whites, Hispanics, Asians, but not blacks. The reason this race does not succeed is because they do not have to – it all gets handed to them on a silver platter with an apology. Sickening.
Goldie Wells is speaking beyond her capacity. I’m not paying reparations for something I didn’t do…period FULL STOP. This kind of thinking will push our society into a full fledged civil war and we all know how that ends,because people like Wells promote and live for racism.
John Hammer
Got a question why are my comments on articles being taken down. Comments on this article was posted about 2 hrs ago now there gone. Makes 3rd time this happen! What happen to truth,justice and the Rhino way
If the council seat were seated with a more diverse group, I could see a conversation being brought to the table, as an objective conversation. But, this seems to be all one sided. There are thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of other races/ groups who have suffered and need help. There are Native Americans, Hispanics, Jewish ( who have certainly suffered horrific lives), single white females, who have gone through abuse since childhood, and now our police officers, because of the color of their skin! Come on, Really! It’s called get a job! Do you think every white person has been given a golden ticket? Well, where is my golden ticket of privilege, I must have been absent from that line!