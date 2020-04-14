The Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar at 3005 Martinsville Road just off Lawndale Drive in Greensboro will open for business on Friday, April 17.

During the coronavirus crisis, announcements of business closings have been much more common than announcements of business openings, which makes this announcement somewhat unique.

The Bee Safe on Martinsville Road will give Bee Safe four locations open in Greensboro, according to Al Leonard, president of Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellars and senior vice president of The Carroll Companies.

Bee Safe is one of the companies that make up The Carroll Companies owned by Roy Carroll. The Carroll Companies also owns the Rhino Times.

Construction of this new Bee Safe has taken a little over a year and the building is about 96,000 square feet. It has 550 storage units including 28 state-of-the-art wine storage units. Climate-controlled and conventional self storage units are available. Units range in size from 5 feet by 5 feet to 10 feet by 30 feet and are designed for residential as well as office storage.

This Bee Safe is the first in the area to have a drive thru for loading and unloading regardless of the weather. The entrance is controlled by access keypad, but even if you forget numbers and tend to lose the little pieces of paper numbers are written on, you don’t have to worry about being locked in because the exit door operates on a sensor.

The first Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar location opened at 1016 Battleground Ave. late in 2013. There are now Bee Safe locations in Apex, Asheville, Clemmons, Kernersville, Raleigh and Wake Forest in North Carolina as well as locations in South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee, with Florida soon to be added to that list.

In total there are now 17 Bee Safe locations open, with more under construction.

Although the Bee Safe on Martinsville Road will be open for business on Friday, April 17, there will be no grand opening that day – and it’s not because of the coronavirus stay-at-home order. Leonard said that typically they had a soft opening for new Bee Safe locations and waited about two months for the grand opening celebration.

He said, “Hopefully by that time we will be back to more normal conditions.”