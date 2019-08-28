Charles “Chuck” Catherine born September 27th, 1960, and raised in Springfield, VA, passed away Friday, August 23rd 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice. He was the son of the late Carl Catherine, former B-52 Air Force pilot, and Doris Catherine, remarkable single mother and flight attendant. He graduated from Radford University in 1983 with a Political Science degree. Chuck attended USMC Officer Candidate School at Quantico, VA and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant as an Infantry Officer. He met his wife of 29 years, Susan ‘Sue’ Senior, at Parris Island, SC in 1989. After seven years of serving his country as a Captain, Chuck devoted 25 years of his professional career to Orthopedic Sales, where he developed many lifelong friendships. He spent over 20 years in sales management, most recently with Johnson and Johnson. Chuck thoroughly enjoyed his role as a sales coach; training, mentoring, and leading sales representatives. He was known for his motivational leadership and passion for teaching others. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and cycling. He was devoted to community involvement activities, serving on the leadership board for Triad Youth Lacrosse Association, TYLA, and Boy Scouts of America troop 216. He was an avid lifelong learner and a devoted member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. He was determined to be an excellent father to his children after losing his own father when he was just 9 years old. He believed that being a dad was his most important and rewarding role, and he accomplished his goal of selflessly supporting his wife and children.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Sue, his brothers, Chip and Chris, and his children Cameron, Charlie, and Casey. Also surviving are his numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and other beloved extended family members. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2pm on August 31st at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Greensboro. The family will receive friends following the service in the Haywood Duke Room. The celebration will extend to the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro following the reception.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Chuck to TYLA at triadyouthlacrosse.com, Holy Trinity at holy-trinity.com, No Stomach for Cancer at nostomachforcancer.org, or a charity of your choice.

