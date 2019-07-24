Wyndham, Wrangler and Lee you can’t get much more Greensboro than that.

Wrangler and Lee are teaming up with the Wyndham Championship for a Good Vibes Block Party on Thursday, Aug. 1 to celebrate the first day of the Wyndham Championship PGA tournament.

The Good Vibes Block Party will be held on Washington Street between South Elm Street and South Greene Street conveniently located in front of the Lee and Wrangler Hometown Studio on the corner of Washington and Elm.

The family friendly event is free and will feature music by Weekend Excursion and a beer garden with beer from Natty Greene’s Brewing Co and Little Brother Brewing. A variety of food trucks will also be on site and no surprise here, Lee and Wrangler merchandise will be available to purchase.

Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil said, “We have a longstanding partnership with Lee and Wrangler, and we appreciate their leadership in making the Good Vibes Block Party a reality.

Chris Waldeck, vice president and global brand president of Lee said, “We’re excited to host this unique even to celebrate one of Greensboro’s biggest events, the Wyndham Championship. The Good Vibes Live Block Party promises to be the party of the summer, and we encourage everyone to join us at our Hometown Studio for more exciting collaborations and special events this year.”

The Good Vibes series will continued through the fall at the Lee and Wrangler Hometown Studio which is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. at 300 S. Elm St.