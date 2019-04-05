Randy Carda, senior vice president at Pinnacle Financial Partners, has been named the corporate chair for JDRF’s High Point One Walk on April 27.

JDRF, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, has raised over $1 billion for research into how to prevent, delay and ultimately cure Type 1 Diabetes. The research has resulted in life-changing drugs, treatments and devices that have moved from clinical trials becoming commercially available.

“Randy is so inspirational – and so competitive,” said Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF. “When former High Point Walk Chair Dean Sink, executive chairman of Mickey Truck Bodies, challenged Randy to see which of their companies – Pinnacle or Mickey – could field a bigger team and raise more funds for JDRF research, Randy took the bet immediately. We can’t wait until Walk Day to see who comes out on top.”

Registration for the JDRF High Point One Walk will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 with the 5K walk starting at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Financial Partners at 801 N. Elm St. in downtown High Point. The location is across the street from the High Point Library and Farmers’ Market which has designated JDRF as it’s first Community Partner for 2019 and is opening for the season on April 27 at 8:30 a.m.

JDRF is encouraging walkers to take part in the opening day festivities at the Farmers’ Market before and after the walk.

On being named chairman of the High Point One Walk Carda said, “I’ve lived in High Point longer than I’ve lived anywhere else; it’s my home. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to make a difference for the people affected by type 1 diabetes (T1D) right here in High Point and around the world. On April 27, we’re going to bring together nearly 1,000 people who are focused on one goal – turning Type One into Type None.”