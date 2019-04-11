May will be here before you know it and Sunday May, 5 the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. will be holding the MADE 4 Market Local Makers Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the largest triad based North Carolina juried craft event in the area.

There will be a wide variety of jewelry, pottery, fiber art, candles, leather crafts, metal work, garden art, photography, artisan foods and other handcrafted items available.

Food trucks will be on hand to provide lunch and singer, songwriter John Stevens will be providing music.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is open Saturdays year round from 7 a.m. to noon and starting Wednesday, April 17 will be open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon until Oct. 30. The historic farmers market houses over 115 booths for agricultural products, prepared food and crafts.

The Farmers Market is the place to be and be seen on Saturday mornings.