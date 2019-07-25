Love ‘em or hate ‘em, drones are an ever increasing part of life in the 21st century.

Recognizing that fact, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) wants to know what you think about drones and how you would like to see them regulated.

According to the press release, “NCDOT has been at the forefront of finding new and innovative ways to use emerging drone technology to benefit people. This includes using them to inspect bridges, monitor storm damage and deliver lifesaving medical supplies.”

The first question of the survey the NCDOT would like people to take is “How familiar are you with drone technology?” And the answers range from “Not at all familiar” to “Extremely familiar” which is good indication the NCDOT wants to hear from everyone not just drone owners or drone haters.

A question that gives an idea of what’s coming is, “If the option existed, would you request food delivery by drone to your home?”

It’s not a long survey and could be filled out in a few minutes, but there are a number of questions that allow comments, so it would also be possible to spend a lot of time making comments.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program manager for the NCDOT Basil Yap said, “Public input has been an important part of our program from the beginning and will be even more important as we move forward. We want to make informed decisions based on what people in our state want and what they are concerned about.”

The survey can be found at www.ncdot.publicinput.com/3139.