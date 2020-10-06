Letters To The Editor: August 4, 2020 North Carolina, like a majority of the rest of the country, is under an authoritarian lockdown and it’s based on generated, not made up, generated lies.

Furniture Maker Set To Bring 200 New Jobs To Guilford County Don’t tell the management of Prepac Manufacturing that there’s a pandemic going on – because the company is moving full steam ahead and plans to open a new site that’s highly likely to be in Guilford County.

Chief Says Council Violent Crime Reduction Goal Attainable One of the five goals set by the City Council at its February retreat appears to be achievable and can be accomplished without huge expenditures.