Don’t tell the management of Prepac Manufacturing that there’s a pandemic going on – because the company is moving full steam ahead and plans to open a new site that’s highly likely to be in Guilford County.
Guests Will Experience More Twists and Turns. Kersey Valley Attractions has used a new GPS planting system to produce this year’s Maize Adventure cornfield maze starting on July 8. The company has partnered with MazePlay to create more specialized, intricate designs and a better interactive experience for maze visitors…