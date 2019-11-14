On November 11, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Phillip Alan Dunn, 64 died at Wesley Long Hospital. On November 16, at 2 PM, a celebration of Phillip’s life will be at Trinity Church with Reverend Marc Putnam officiating. The family will receive guests following the service in the fellowship hall.

Phillip was a native of Greensboro son of the late William Benson and Elizabeth McManus Dunn. He graduated from Grimsley High School in 1973 and with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from NC State University in 1978. Phillip was employed with Starmount Company and recently retired from Doggett Construction due to health issues. Although his retirement was untimely, Phillip’s urge and need to work was steadfast. A hard worker and always willing to help others, Phillip was a man of many talents always eager to help friends, family and neighbors with home projects. His family will cherish memories of Friday night dinners and early morning Saturday breakfasts with his siblings. His spirit was laidback, his smile easy, and his personality friendly and accepting. More than anything else, he was a wonderful supportive father and loving husband. He was an avid and experienced angler of all types and enjoyed frequent vacations to the beaches of North Carolina.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Gary Sherrill and the staff at Cone Cancer Center and Dr. Gene Freeman and Debbie Garner of Hospice for their compassion and thoughtfulness shown to Phillip and his family while he was in their care.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melissa Shelton Dunn; children, Benjamin Dunn of Greensboro and Jennifer (Aaron) Dunn Brunk of High Point; brother, William “Bill” (Beth) Dunn; sister, Karen Dunn (Paul) Aycock both of Greensboro; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27455. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Dunn family and online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.