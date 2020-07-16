Charles Alexander Cooper, age 49, passed away on Sunday, July 12th at 3:30 in the morning, in his hometown. His father was with him when he passed. He died peacefully, with courage and good humor.

Alex was born on Marth 12 th , 1971. Except for a few months in New Jersey, he spent his entire life in Greensboro. He was a happy and delightful child. He was fun to be with. He loved his family and friends; and was always ready for any kind of fun. Throughout his life, people have remarked that he was a “sweet kid”. He was.

As a young adult, he was happy and still game for most anything. He liked fishing, golf, and the Cleveland Indians baseball team. But most of all, he loved his Harley-Davidson. He was caring and generous to

his friends and family. And most of all, in time of need, he took care of his mother.

He is survived by his mother Helen Barfield Armstrong, father Charles E. Cooper, Jr., sister Casie Payne, brother Andrew Cooper, nephews Jimmy and Patrick Biggs, niece Abigail Biggs, and many, many friends.

Alex was not here long, but his family and friends will always remember him fondly, and with great love and affection. And that is enough.

Alex was an organ donor. His memorial service is private. Donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation.