March 12, 1988 ~ January 27, 2020

In the short time since his death at home on January 27th, 2020, the outpouring of love and support from friends and family who remember our beloved son, Aaron James Daufeldt, has been overwhelming and we are grateful for their caring words and prayers of comfort and hope. Aaron was 31 years old. He was the younger of our two sons and took great pleasure in having an older brother. They shared a close relationship and he took satisfaction that his middle name was his dad’s name.

Aaron, born in Greensboro, NC, graduated from Page High School and earned a 2-year fully funded scholarship to Guilford Technical Community College. He also attended Appalachian State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Greensboro. He had worked at Liberty Hardware as a customer care provider, as a warehouseman for another employer and most recently as an agent in the transportation industry.

Aaron had keen powers of observation and a witty, humorous style, never missing an opportunity to sneak candid photos/videos of family and friends in compromising situations. He would then be sure they saw him, show them the picture or video and laugh uproariously. When someone would catch him in the same way, he would act angry but really thought it was funny that someone would turn the table on him.

As a child, Aaron was a bright, spirited, playful and energetic personality, always ready for action and adventure. He was also a natural athlete with a competitive nature. He preferred quick-action sports like ping-pong, tennis and his personal favorite, roller hockey, playing in leagues and on travel teams where he was the fastest skater in his age group.

Aaron had a great, easy laugh and a big smile. He was a loyal friend, with a pet name for nearly everyone. For example, his older brother became Big Brodghie or Yeems, his good friend Cameron became Coom, his mother became Momma Jubs or Meemo and his nephew became Wy Guy. He also had a charitable heart full of empathy and love for family, friends and animals, especially cats and dogs, including his pet Havanese dog, Jack, that worshipped him, and he affectionately called Jack Bean or Mr. Bigglesworth.

He loved his cousins in North Carolina with whom he would enjoy holidays and family gatherings, and his cousins in Iowa where he would spend extended summer vacations and who nearly all visited him in Greensboro. His family and friends are heartbroken by his death but will remember the love, laughter, spontaneity and energy he brought to every occasion. We all loved him dearly.

Left to cherish his memory are his grandfather, John Hunter of Clemmons, his parents, Jim and Martha (Marty) Daufeldt of Greensboro, his brother Adam and wife Courtney, of Summerfield and his nephew Wyatt, whom he adored, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 2 PM in the chapel of Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends immediately after the service. Memorials in Aaron’s honor may be made to Sanctuary House, PO Box 21141, Greensboro, NC 27420-1141 or a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.