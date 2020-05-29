The COVID-19 crisis has changed the way people work, play, worship and just about everything else. One change that people in Greensboro strongly reacted to was when the city discontinued yard waste collection.

Now that things are opening back up, many people will be delighted to hear that city yard waste collection is going back to its usual schedule beginning Monday, June 1.

So whatever day you normally have garbage collection is also the day for yard waste collection, with the restriction that the city is asking that you place no more than a total of 10 cans, bags and bundles on the street at one time. Bags and cans should weigh no more than 50 pounds and bundles of limbs should be less than five feet long.

Also on Monday, June 1, the normal fees will return at the White Street Landfill. Cars are charged a flat fee of $10 per trip. Vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers are charged $12 per trip. Larger vehicles are charged by weight.

On Monday, June 8, the White Street Landfill will return to normal operating hours, which are Monday through Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bulk items such as furniture, mattresses and appliances will continue to be picked up by appointment by calling 336-373-2489.

The city only gave less than eight hours notice when it stopped yard waste collection on March 27.

When it started back on May 4 with collection every other week, the plan was to collect all the yard waste on a route in two days. But it only took one day for the Greensboro Field Operations Department to discover that was not going to happen.

Not only were they trying to collect a month’s backlog of yard waste, the whole issue was exacerbated by the fact that for many people staying at home meant getting a lot of yard work done, which resulted in far more yard waste than usual, and because of COVID-19 the city was putting one person on a truck rather than two.

However, on Monday, June 1 at least the yard waste portion of life in Greensboro should return to normal.