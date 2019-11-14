The winter portion of Piedmont Winterfest arrived a few days early, but no one can argue that it isn’t ice skating weather.

The opening night of Piedmont Winterfest, which is the official name of the outdoor skating rink set up in LeBauer Park on Davie Street in downtown Greensboro, is Friday, Nov. 15. It’s “Opening Day with Chick-fil-A” from 6 to 9 p.m., and if you bring a canned food item, you get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. Opening day also includes $5 ice skating and ice sliding and a number of free events including a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist and live music by Eric & the Chill Tones.

Between opening night Friday, Nov. 15 and Jan. 26, the skating rink will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Most Tuesdays the rink is closed for Curling League Matches.

A couple of the special events planned are Frozen 2 Skate on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1 to 6 p.m., when those wearing a Frozen character costume get 50 percent off admission.

Friday, Dec. 13 is Skate with Santa Cow day from 4 to 6 p.m. when you can skate with Santa Cow and there will be cookies, prizes and more.

Regular prices to skate are $6 for kids 5 and under, for those from 6 to 12 years old the price is $8 and regular admission is $10 a person.

Winterfest is sponsored by WFMY- News 2, Downtown Greensboro Inc. and Greensboro Ice House.