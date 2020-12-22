While much of the reaction to the COVID-19 relief passed by the House on Monday, Dec. 21 was celebratory in nature, Sixth District Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) had a decidedly different reaction.
Walker did not run for reelection and recently kicked off his 2022 campaign for the US Senate.
Monday Walker released this statement: “After being informed of a possible exposure to COVID-19, I have decided out of precaution to not travel by air to Washington this evening.
However, I want to make sure the record is clear: As millions of Americans and their businesses suffer from a generational pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly negotiated against their interests and held up aid for critical months. The result of her grandstanding and partisanship is a ‘too little, too late’ $600 check hidden within a thousand-page bill Congress has been asked to blindly pass without review. Thus, producing a bill that is flawed in both its content as well as its process. Given its impact, I can’t in good faith vote for legislation of this magnitude without first thoroughly examining its contents and how it affects North Carolinians and their futures. The text of this bill was released at 2 pm. Speaker Pelosi won’t read it and much of her caucus will pass it by texting their vote in.”
The COVID-19 relief portion of the bill was over 1,000 pages, but it was only a small portion of the bill that the House actually passed which totaled 5,593 pages. According to the Washington Post, it is one of the largest pieces of legislation ever passed by Congress and the Post notes that it contains “numerous provisions – such as the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act, legislation to rein in surprise medical billing, an extension of a tax credit for racehorse owners, and policies supporting Tibet – that appear to have nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic or the national economic emergency.”
Certainly no one could read a thousand page bill in the few hours members of Congress were allowed, but the idea of reading and voting on a 5,593 page bill in an afternoon means none of those who voted for or against it, knew what was in the bill.
Millions suffering, in dire need of funds to support their family, both the Senate and Congress should be ashamed!
Congress and Senate are receiving pay, insurance, financial “gifts” while millions of Americans are wondering how they will pay their rent, heating bill, etc.. Where is the concern FOR THE PEOPLE instead of the Party?
The Stimulus Bill:
The gov’t closes the economy. You lose your job. You face eviction.
$600 for all your troubles.
Meanwhile they send:
$135 million to Burma
$85.5 million to Cambodia
$1.4 billion for “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act”
$130 million to Nepal
This only scratches the surface of the insane pork spending contained in this bill.
They hate you.
And herein lies the core root of our country’s demise. Passing 5000+ page, trillion dollar legislation without any idea what’s in it???
Whole lot of them need to be thrown out.
They have bankrupted America and completely destroyed her middle class.
What the Congress has done makes me sick and mad!
Pelosi said in her own words the reason she did bot grant money was she did not want to give credit to President Trump!! People needed this help! So she is willing to give $600! She wanted the Kennedy arts Center to get 24 million dollars! She gave millions to Pakistan of all place, something to do with sex orientation? This is all shameful! These are just a drop in the bucket! This is not how we should be doing business! This is what Democrats are famous for
The way we have turned decision making into some sort of pork barreling makes me sick!! This is what democrats are famous for so good luck American we are going to implode. Just what Socialist Communists want!
The moral of the story is we get what we vote for!
I wish President Trump would Veto it!
Congress didn’t know what was in the bill? Anyone with a brain (i.e. conservative) knew It was one of Pelosi’s personal masterpieces that could win first prize for the fattest porker at the State Fair. Did their mama’s never tell them to sign nuthin’ they ain’t read first? We all knw what the deal is: Pelosi does this every year/big holiday with the help of the media getting all ramped up and hyperventilating over Tiny Tim having no warm clothing or orange in his stocking.
Remember when Pelosi called Trump’s $2,000 tax break peanuts? So now the Grande Dame is handing out 6/20th of a peanut to us peasants. Get out the dental floss because her generosity will get wedged between your teeth. Does she and the other congress people who voted for this think we will be grateful for her giving us such a dinky pittance of OUR own hard earned money? I noticed The Kennedy Center in DC as usual has their diamond studded paw out as well. Not the first hefty sum they raked in within 4 years. Oink!