Aldona Wos has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the US ambassador to Canada. It was reported in June 2019 that Wos was being considered for the job, but the official White House announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Although Wos will have to be confirmed by the Senate, the fact that Republicans have a majority in the Senate and that Wos was already confirmed once by the Senate to be an ambassador make that a pretty sure thing.

President George W. Bush appointed Wos ambassador to Estonia and she served from 2004 to 2006.

Wos served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services from 2013 to 2015, having been appointed by Gov. Pat McCrory.

Born in Warsaw, Poland, Wos moved to Long Island, New York, with her family when she was 6. She has a medical degree from Warsaw Medical Academy and practiced medicine in New York specializing in internal medicine and pulmonary care.

In 1997, she and her husband, Louis DeJoy, moved to Greensboro when DeJoy moved the headquarters of his company, New Breed Logistics, to High Point. DeJoy sold New Breed in 2014 and is now head of LDJ Global Strategies, which has been in the news lately because it purchased the Edgeworth Building from Guilford County.

The Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation host a pro-am each year at the Wyndham Championship PGA tournament at Sedgefield Country Club.

Trump previously appointed Wos to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships where she serves as vice chair.

Wos is a member of the Republican Regents, the Republican National Committee and the Duke University Law School Board of Visitors. She is a former member of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors.

Wos and her husband are known for having major Republican fundraising events at their home in Irving Park and hosted Vice President Mike Pence for a fundraiser last May.

They are parishioners at St. Pius X Catholic Church and have two children.