Tournament Town may be vying for a new moniker this year – Music City.

Another free concert, this one sponsored by the North Carolina Folk Festival, has been announced in conjunction with the three college basketball tournaments that will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum in March.

Saturday, March 21 from noon to 5 p.m., the NC Folk Festival will present Folk in the Park at LeBauer Park featuring a number of North Carolina artists including Rissi Palmer from Durham who will cap off the event from 4 to 5 p.m.

Along with music, the event will include food, crafts and local arts – kind of like a miniature NC Folk Festival – and just like the Folk Festival the event is free and open to the public, and unlike the free concerts at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, no tickets are necessary.

The Greensboro History Museum, conveniently located next door to LeBauer Park, will present American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith and also offer games and crafts suitable for the entire family.

Other free community events held in conjunction with the three college basketball tournaments include: The Indigo Girls at Piedmont Hall on Saturday, March 7 (free but tickets are required); the Tournament Town Watch Party outside The Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 12; KC and The Sunshine Band at the White Oak Amphitheatre on Friday, March 13 (also free but tickets are required); and the Tournament Town Downtown Street Festival on Saturday, March 14.

All of these free events are in conjunction with the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 4-8; the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, March 10-14; and the first two rounds of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, March 20 and 22. All of those tournaments are being held at the Greensboro Coliseum and none of them are free.