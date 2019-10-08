It was hard to believe that it was really October when the high was 90 degrees. But even though the temperature has dropped to more fall like weather it doesn’t look anything like past Octobers in Greensboro.

And the difference this year is definitely not caused by global warming.

Driving around Greensboro during any previous October in the past 40 or 50 years, the whole town looked different and felt different.

This is the first October in decades that there hasn’t been an election the first week in November. It used to be that this time of year yards, corners, even medians were covered with political signs.

Usually every election season there is at least one big brouhaha over political signs. Candidates, particularly new candidates, become extremely concerned when some of their signs go missing. And some campaign workers, mostly volunteers, go overboard and pepper medians, parks and public property with political signs.

Political signs attract other political signs, so one illegal sign in the right of way at a busy intersection overnight becomes four political signs. Then, before you know it, there are 10 on the corner and they bleed off in every direction.

Many people don’t realize it, but in the Greensboro City Council election in 2017, the mayor and councilmembers were elected for four-year terms.

So the next municipal election will be in 2021, leaving the fall of 2019 without any election in Greensboro.

Some of the proponents of doubling the terms for members of the City Council said that it would attract more business people and professionals to the City Council. That didn’t happen.

Since the last election, Mayor Nancy Vaughan has become a licensed Realtor, but otherwise their isn’t much in the way of business people on the City Council.

Four councilmembers are retired: Goldie Wells, Nancy Hoffmann, Marikay Abuzuaiter and Sharon Hightower.

Two run nonprofits: Councilmembers Yvonne Johnson and Michelle Kennedy.

Councilmember Justin Outling is an attorney and Councilmember Tammi Thurm works for a law firm.

But regardless of what they do on their own time, they all have over two more years to serve on the City Council.