Restaurant Week sponsored by Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) has been popular despite its stuffy name.

For 2020, the same theme has taken a new moniker, “Chow Downtown,” and the same great deals on meals that Restaurant Week has brought to downtown Greensboro in the past can be found from Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 18.

Chow Downtown will include a variety of specials for both food and drinks. Restaurants still not offering dine-in service will participate with take-out specials.

Stacy Calfo, DGI’s director of marketing, in a press release said, “Restaurant Week has always been a time for our downtown restaurants to offer great specials and I expect the re-imagined 2020 version to be no different. With dine-in and takeout options available, there will be something for everyone. So skip cooking at home and enjoy great local fare from our center city.”

Chow Downtown, along with a new name, has been revamped to better accommodate the current COVID-19 shutdown status of the state.

Restaurants were among the businesses particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 statewide shutdowns. They were ordered to close by Gov. Roy Cooper for dine-in service on March 17 and not allowed to reopen dine-in service until Phase 1 ended on Friday, May 22. Under the current Phase 2 of the shutdown plan, restaurants can only use 50 percent of their official occupancy and only if they can do so and maintain social distancing mandates.

Kathryn Hubert, owner of Chez Genèse, said, “Due to COVID, we have basically become an online business, instead of a brick and mortar one. Having an expanded reach and marketing offered to new audiences is hugely helpful as we continue to try to grow our modified model. We are grateful for the opportunities that Chow Downtown is presenting so that we can continue to operate curbside while still participating with the event.”