There are a lot of endorsements being offered up now that election season is in full swing, and this week a group of elected officials on the Summerfield Town Council announced together that they were backing Republican Troy Lawson in his quest to become the next District 5 Guilford County commissioner.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes and other Town Council members sent out notice that they were behind Lawson. It’s not an official act by the Town Council, however, since Lawson’s endorsers constitute a majority on that board, they would have had a winning vote if they had done it as an official town act.

Most of Summerfield is in District 5.

This week, Barnes had a lot of praise for Lawson, who’s running against Democrat Carly Cooke in that commissioner race.

“Troy Lawson has the experience in business and life that a diverse county like Guilford needs,” Barnes stated in the press release announcing the endorsement. “He comes with the commitment and conservative values that will benefit our citizens.”

Summerfield Town Councilmember John O’Day also said Lawson will bring a lot of positives.

“One of the most appealing reasons for my family to move to Guilford County was a favorable property tax rate,” O’Day stated in the release. “Troy Lawson will continue to hold the line on taxes, and continue the recent county commissioners’ fiscal policies, ensuring our tax dollars are spent wisely.”

Summerfield Town Councilmember Lynne DeVaney also gave her reasons for supporting Lawson.

“Troy Lawson supports education and believes in proper funding and the proper allocation of resources to benefit all students,” DeVaney said.

Lawson, who was the first African-American Chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party, has been endorsed by Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Jeff Phillips – the commissioner who currently occupies the District 5 seat Lawson and Cooke want. Lawson has been also endorsed by Congressman Mark Walker and Civil Rights leader Clarence Henderson.