The announcement on Monday, July 27 that tickets for the Sting concert with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 19 would go on sale August 1 seemed like a light at the end of the tunnel.

Dec. 19 seems like a long way off, but having tickets go on sale indicated that people were confident that the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts would finally be open in December, and they had so much confidence that was going to happen that tickets were being sold.

But that light went out when the announcement was released on Wednesday, July 29 that the Sting Concert with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra had been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Tickets will not be on sale on August 1 as previously announced. The announcement states that the Dec. 19 concert was being postponed “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

It does make you wonder how that original announcement ever got released or what happened in two days that caused such an abrupt about face.

The Tanger was scheduled to hold its grand opening on Friday, March 20, just when everything was being shut down and so far there has not been a single event ever held at $90 million performing arts center. It appears from this announcement that there is no confidence that The Tanger will have an event in 2020.

Also to no one’s surprise it was announced on Wednesday, July 29 that the Central Carolina Fair for 2020 has been canceled. The fair was scheduled to take place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from Sept. 11-20. Since the Guilford County Schools will be holding only virtual classes through Oct. 20, there didn’t seem to be much chance that a fair would be allowed.

The Central Carolina Fair will return Sept. 10-19, 2021.