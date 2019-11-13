A lot of people are traveling to a lot of places in the coming holiday season and, this week, due to that upswing, Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) is publicizing a host of travel tips to make the process smoother for you, other flyers – and for airport staff.
According to PTIA Executive Director Kevin Baker, the airport and all of its partners are working hard to provide “a safe, secure and efficient customer experience” during the holiday travel period that’s just about here.
Airport officials also want those flyers to know that there are some treats in store for flyers on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
“Passengers and visitors to the airport will be treated to live music and holiday cookies,” Baker said.
Baker also said that the airport’s “Volunteer Ambassadors” – people who offer various types of assistance to travelers – will be strolling the terminals looking for those who need help.
The airport also recently began renovation of the roadway and plaza in front of the arrivals and departure area. That work could mean some shifts in traffic patterns and possible added delays.
The airport’s press release this week states: “It’s important that travelers plan ahead before arriving to PTI to ensure their holiday travel experience is enjoyable and stress-free. These travel tips will get passengers to their boarding gates faster.”
For instance, airport authorities say, it makes sense to have a printed paper boarding pass in addition to the electronic one on your phone – because phones die or go haywire from time to time. Also, you can take a pecan pie or fruitcake through security – but it might take a little longer for you to get through, and, as always, gels should be packed away in your checked luggage.
Below is the complete list of tips provided by the airport:
- Before leaving home or the office: Check in online in advance and print your boarding pass. TSA [Transportation Security Administration] and PTI airlines accept mobile boarding passes, but having a printed pass can be helpful if a mobile device experiences power or connectivity issues.
- Even with a boarding pass, travelers should reconfirm airline flight status as schedules may change due to weather or other factors.
- Review the TSA’s Top 5 Tips for travel and packing, which includes leaving holiday gifts unwrapped as they may need additional screening.
- Allow plenty of time to get to the airport, park and go through airline check-in and TSA screening process. TSA requires travelers in standard lanes to remove all personal electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and place them in bins with nothing above or below them so that TSA officers can get a clear X-ray image of these items (e.g.: laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras). For more information www.tsa.gov.
- Be patient if delays occur. Aviation professionals around the globe are working together to get travelers to their destinations safely and on time.
- Prepare for security screening during the holidays [since] there are more travelers who are not as familiar with the rules and procedures for air travel and security. TSA screening procedures allow passengers 12 and under and 75 and older to leave their shoes on, and the adult group to leave on light jackets. TSA Pre-Check is offered at PTI.
- Limit your stress by limiting your carry-on baggage. Airlines are enforcing tighter restrictions on the amount/size of baggage you may carry onto planes. Bring only one bag that will fit under the seat or in the overhead bin and one personal item, such as a purse or briefcase.
- Place medicine, jewelry, cameras and other valuable items in your carry-on baggage.
- Handle prohibited items properly. Remember that firearms, ammunition and knives are prohibited at the TSA checkpoint. For a complete list of permitted and prohibited items, visit www.tsa.gov.
- Food items such as pies and cakes are permitted through security checkpoints, but may require further inspection. If travelers are not sure if a food item is considered a liquid or gel, it is best to pack the item in checked baggage or ship it to a destination in advance.
- Remember 3-1-1 for liquids: Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces or less and all bottles must fit in one quart size plastic bag and placed in a bin for screening. This includes sun block and tanning sprays. One quart-size bag is permitted per person.
- TSA Cares: Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 1-855-787-2227 with any questions about screening policies, procedures and what to expect at the security checkpoint 72 hours prior to traveling. Injured service members and veterans including individuals associated with a wounded warrior program may contact TSA Cares to help facilitate the screening process.