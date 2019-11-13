A lot of people are traveling to a lot of places in the coming holiday season and, this week, due to that upswing, Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) is publicizing a host of travel tips to make the process smoother for you, other flyers – and for airport staff.

According to PTIA Executive Director Kevin Baker, the airport and all of its partners are working hard to provide “a safe, secure and efficient customer experience” during the holiday travel period that’s just about here.

Airport officials also want those flyers to know that there are some treats in store for flyers on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

“Passengers and visitors to the airport will be treated to live music and holiday cookies,” Baker said.

Baker also said that the airport’s “Volunteer Ambassadors” – people who offer various types of assistance to travelers – will be strolling the terminals looking for those who need help.

The airport also recently began renovation of the roadway and plaza in front of the arrivals and departure area. That work could mean some shifts in traffic patterns and possible added delays.

The airport’s press release this week states: “It’s important that travelers plan ahead before arriving to PTI to ensure their holiday travel experience is enjoyable and stress-free. These travel tips will get passengers to their boarding gates faster.”

For instance, airport authorities say, it makes sense to have a printed paper boarding pass in addition to the electronic one on your phone – because phones die or go haywire from time to time. Also, you can take a pecan pie or fruitcake through security – but it might take a little longer for you to get through, and, as always, gels should be packed away in your checked luggage.

Below is the complete list of tips provided by the airport: