Democrats Presiding Over Kangaroo Court

Dear Editor,

Definition of kangaroo court from Merriam-Webster:

1: a mock court in which the principles of law and justice are disregarded or perverted.

2: a court characterized by irresponsible, unauthorized, or irregular status or procedures.

My definition:

What the (National Socialist) Democrat Party laughingly calls the impeachment investigation hearings they are conducting while calling it fair and proper.

Unless you are a brain-dead zombie sheeple (i.e. a liberal, social justice whiner, Democrat) you can see what a sham this whole episode is. The only difference between these hearings and the Inquisition is they haven’t brought out the various “devices of persuasion” and used them on the heretics that haven’t espoused the party line and supported their blatantly obvious attempt to carry out a coup against a duly elected President of the United States. We, the unwashed masses, the peons, the peasants, went against those who consider themselves to be our Lords and Ladies, our Masters and Mistresses, our superiors, our betters, and dared to elect the wrong person. We failed to allow The Hildabeast, Mistress of the Darkness, to assume what she and her minions believed to be her rightful place as our High Priestess and All Mother.

And if you want to see this get worse (yes, it can get worse) allow the apathy to continue. Allow the radical leftists to continue to ride roughshod over us while you wring your hands and talk about having the moral high ground. That high ground will become our burial mound.

“Stand your ground. Don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”

“A Republic, if you can keep it.”

The answer given by Benjamin Franklin when asked “Well, Doctor, what we have got— a Republic or a Monarchy?”

I’ve used these quotes from Captain John Parker and Dr. Benjamin Franklin before. They have one thing in common…they both make it clear that we must fight if and when we are backed into a corner. When confronted we stand our ground, not back down. If struck, strike back harder. If they escalate we escalate. When they deescalate, we deescalate. We should fight fair only until they change the rules then we fight by their rules. Fighting fair only works when the other guy fights fair.

By the way, Epstein didn’t kill himself.

Go Galt and save the Republic

Alan Marshall