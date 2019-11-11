Greensboro Police Lt. Stacy Morton has been put on “administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation” according to Police Public Information Officer Ronald Glenn.

Glenn stated, “The investigation is related to a personnel matter so there is no additional details I can give at this time.”

But, since the NC A&T State University homecoming, there have rumors about Morton being a member of Israel United In Christ, which is part of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has identified as a black nationalist hate group.

Morton can be seen in a video available on social media sitting behind several Israel United in Christ members who are using microphones to preach to people passing by.

One of the messages that keeps being repeated in the video is that African-Americans are God’s true chosen people, not the Jewish people. The speaker says that Jews are worshipers of the devil. He calls Jewish synagogues “synagogues of Satin.” And he says that African Americans are the true tribe of Judah.

Different sects of the Hebrew Israelite movement have different views, but an article by the SPLC states, “Although most Hebrews Israelites are neither explicitly racist nor anti-Semitic and do not advocate violence, there is a rising extremist sector within the Hebrew Israelite movement whose adherents believe that Jews are devilish impostors and who openly condemn whites as evil personified, deserving only death or slavery.”

The Black Hebrew Israelite movement gained some national attention for their involvement in the incident in Washington involving the Covington Catholic High School students. A student said the incident started when a group of Black Hebrew Israelites started taunting the boys calling them “racists,” “bigots,” “white crackers” and other names.

According to the SPLC, groups Black Hebrew Israelites hate include Asians, promiscuous black women, abortionists, continental Africans and gay people.

As noted, the Greensboro Police Department will neither confirm or deny that the investigation of Morton has anything to do with his appearance with the Israel United in Christ group during A&T homecoming weekend.