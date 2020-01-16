If you believe in coincidences, here’s one.

Point South Association has been in a dispute with the City of Greensboro for about a year about being charged by the city to empty a dumpster that didn’t exist for 12 years.

The amount that Point South was overcharged and overpaid from 2007 to 2019 amounted to over $68,000. Since the city was only willing to return $11,520 of that $68,000 overpayment, Point South filed a lawsuit in an attempt to recover the remaining $56,000 or so that it had overpaid.

During the period when Point South was attempting to get its money back from the city, it ran afoul of the Code Compliance Division of the Neighborhood Development Department, what is commonly referred to as the inspections department.

Point South received a notice of violation on Sept. 13, 2019, which states that the structure at 2624 Randleman Road, (Point South) be “Repaired, Altered, or Improved so as to RENDER THE STRUCTURE(S) FIT FOR HUMAN HABITATION or Demolished by 10/10/2019.”

The violations which were reported on July 30, 2019 include: “BALCONY FLOORING ROTTEN AND CHIPPED PAINT-BOARDS NEED TO BE REPLACED AND REPAINTED TO WITHSTAND WEATHER ELEMENTS.”

“EXTERIOR-ALL CHIPPED AND PEELING PAINT NEEDS TO BE REMOVED AND REPAINTED PROPERLY WITH WEATHER RESISTANT COVERING.”

“EXTERIOR-BALCONY CEILING COMING OFF AND CHIPPED PAINT NEEDS TO BE REPAIRED/REMOVED AND REPAINTED TO WITHSTAND WEATHER ELEMENTS.”

“EXTERIOR-GUTTERS NEED TO BE CLEANED OUT AROUND ENTIRE BUILDING.”

“EXTERIOR-ROOF NEEDS TO BE REPAIRED/REPLACED ON THE ENTIRE BUILDING.”

The report from the city inspector for the interior includes, “All peeling, chipping, flaking or abraided paint shall be repaired, removed or covered.”

According to the Greensboro Neighborhood Development website, there are over 131,000 residential addresses and over 15,000 commercial buildings in Greensboro and the department conducts about 11,000 inspections a year.