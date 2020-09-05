Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No.163, which he calls Phase 2.5 of the reopening process that began in May with Phase 1, with executive order No. 138, will result in many of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation facilities that have been closed since March reopening on a limited basis.

Playgrounds will open on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and outdoor basketball courts on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Picnic shelter reservations will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8 but will be restricted to the outdoor mass gathering limit of 50 people.

Brown, Craft, Griffin, Leonard, and Lewis Recreation Centers will open on Monday, Sept. 14 and will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation only, with limited programming and reduced capacity. The fitness room at Griffin Recreation Center will be open by reservation only. For more specific details the recreation center should be contacted.

Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, what used to be senior centers, will also open Monday, Sept. 14 and be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation only. The fitness rooms will also be open by reservation only with reduced capacity.

Peeler, Warnersville, Glenwood, Lindley and Windsor Recreation Centers will not be reopening to the public at this time. These recreation centers are currently be used as remote learning centers for children, since the Guilford County Schools are closed to in-person classes until Oct. 20.

However, the Lowe Boxing Club at the Lindley Recreation Center will be open beginning Sept. 14 by reservation.

The Greensboro Sportsplex will be open beginning on Monday, Sept. 28 by reservation only. No drop-in play on any of the courts will be allowed. The Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion will open for tennis only by reservation on Sept. 28.

Athletic leagues are also opening back up with modifications and the mass gathering limits will be observed.

Spraygrounds and pools will remain closed.